Social Innovation in North Texas Starts With a Pitch.

Join us for a night of big ideas and game-changing investments! Five social entrepreneurs will pitch their bold solutions to strengthen education, income and health in our community—and compete for $250,000 in funding. With your free ticket, you’ll get to cast your vote for the $25,000 Audience Choice Award!

The Pitch (virtual event)
Thursday, April 22 at 6pm


Competitors

Cornbread Hustle
Dwell with Dignity
The Welman Project
Cornbread Hustle Social Innovation Accelerator Class of 2021 Cornbread Hustle is the first-ever staffing agency for second chances. They change lives by helping people with criminal records find meaningful employment.
Dwell with Dignity Social Innovation Accelerator Class of 2021 Dwell with Dignity designs and installs complete home interiors for families who desperately need an environment that will support health and wellness. They empower families to lead their best lives and to thrive in a safe, functional, and beautiful environment.
The Welman Project Social Innovation Accelerator Class of 2021 The Welman Project gives teachers the tools and the creativity needed to provide equal education regardless of school funding by connecting educators in need of supplies and companies with surplus goods to make better use of the resources already available in our community.

To Be Like Me
Trusted World
To Be Like Me Social Innovation Accelerator Class of 2021 To Be Like Me is an innovative disability awareness program, currently targeted to schools, that aims to build more inclusive communities through education and purposeful interactions.
Trusted World Social Innovation Accelerator Class of 2021 Trusted World streamlines the labor-intensive work of accepting donations of food, clothing and personal care products for the nonprofit community with no-cost service and online inventory.

Judges

Anne Chow
Amber Venz Box
Jorge Corral
Anne Chow Social Innovation Accelerator Emcee 2021 CEO, AT&T Business & 2020-21 Annual Campaign Chair, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Chief Executive Officer – AT&T Business, AT&T Communications, LLC Anne was appointed Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Business in September 2019. She is responsible for the company’s Business Solutions organization, which serves more than 3 million business customers in nearly 200 countries and territories around the world, including nearly all of the world’s fortune 1000 companies. With decades in the industry, Anne has led many global organizations through major transformations, developing and executing innovative growth strategies while building role model relationships. She’s passionate about education, diversity and inclusion, advancing women in technology and cultivating next generation leaders. Previously, Anne was President – National Business, where she led over 12,000 business professionals supporting 95 percent of AT&T’s business customers nationwide. Across numerous AT&T Business segments, she oversaw customer experience, management of direct and indirect sales channels, the B2B Sales Development Program, call center support, and DIRECTV FOR BUSINESSSM. She also owned P&L for the small and medium-sized business market encompassing AT&T’s B2B services including wireless, networking, and application solutions. Anne’s experience is diverse in both breadth and depth. She has held leadership positions in engineering, direct and indirect sales, sales operations, marketing, customer care, international operations, product management and strategic planning. She’s known for building world class teams, developing model leaders, and having a passion for excellence with customers and constituents alike. As a founding member of AT&T University’s governing board, Anne actively supports the company’s leadership development imperative. She’s also involved in many of AT&T’s Employee Resource Groups and Employee Networks worldwide and serves as the executive sponsor for AT&T’s Women of Business Employee Network and the Asia Pacific Women’s Organization. A lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, Anne also serves on the National Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of the USA. She also currently serves on the Board of the Directors of Franklin Covey Co (NYSE: FC). Anne is a member of the Committee of 100 and the Co-Chair of Georgia Tech’s Parent Board. Her many contributions to business and the community are widely recognized. A few of Anne’s awards and accolades include Leaders and Legends by Who’s Who in Asian American Communities, Corporate Woman of the Year by the Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Most Inspiring Woman in Comms by Light Reading. Most recently, Anne was awarded the Gold Stevie Award as Female Executive of the Year – Business Services. Anne holds a Master of Business Administration with distinction from The Johnson School at Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell. She is also a graduate of the Pre-College Division of the Juilliard School of Music.  
Amber Venz Box Social Innovation Accelerator Judge 2021 Co-founder and President, rewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.it

As long as she can remember, Amber Venz Box was determined to work in the fashion industry. With an innovator’s vision and a designer’s eye, Amber cracked the code for monetizing digital lifestyle content at the young age of 23, launching rewardStyle as a solution for her own blog, venzedits.com. Founded by influencers for influencers, rewardStyle utilized Amber’s unique perspective to connect top-tier influencers with more than a million brand partners worldwide. A three-time featured keynote speaker at SXSW, she has been named a Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Inc. Magazine’s Most Influential Millennials, a member of Business of Fashion’s 500, and one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “15 Female Entrepreneurs to Watch.” Amber’s dedication to the influencer industry is unrivaled, she is constantly testing and dreaming up new technology to propel this career path forward — particularly focused on rewardStyle’s shopping app, LIKEtoKNOW.it, which has revolutionized retail in the digital era.

Jorge Corral Social Innovation Accelerator Judge 2021 Dallas Office Managing Director, Accenture

Jorge Corral is Senior Managing Director at Accenture and a member of the Strategy and Consulting leadership team. He leads Accenture’s Supply Chain and Operations practice for the South Market Unit specializing in helping Fortune 500 companies reimagine and reinvent their businesses for the fast-changing world.

Jorge Corral is also the Dallas Office Managing Director for Accenture responsible for bringing innovation to clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, attracting and retaining top talent, and strengthening the company’s relationship with the local community.

In his 25+ year career, Jorge has helped a wide variety of Fortune 1000 companies drive top-line growth, improve profitability and sustain savings through transformational change.

Jorge is very active in supporting the local Dallas community. He represents Accenture on the board of Directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC), and The Dallas Entrepreneur Center (The DEC).

Jorge chairs the DRC’s Innovation Task Force. He is also a trustee with the Dallas Citizens Council. He was recently profiled in D-CEO magazine’s list of top 500 business leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth.

In 2020, he was named to the Hispanics in Technology (HITEC) Top 100 list. In 2019, he was a finalist for Tech Titan’s Community Advocate Award and in 2018, he received the Dallas Business Journal’s Minority Business Leader Award.

Jorge holds two graduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration, both from the University of California at Davis. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Prior to Accenture he was a senior executive in High Tech and Telecommunications Industries.

He resides in Dallas.

Chris Kleinert
Manoj Kumbhat
Steven Williams
Chris Kleinert Social Innovation Accelerator Judge 2021 CEO, Hunt Investment Holdings, LLC & Co-CEO, Hunt Consolidated, Inc.

Chris Kleinert is CEO of Hunt Investment Holdings, and co-CEO of its holding company, Hunt Consolidated, Inc. He oversees the operations of Hunt Realty Investments, Hunt Investment Group, and Hoodoo Land Holdings, as well as the operational activities of the holding company.

Kleinert’s affiliation with Hunt Consolidated began in 1996. Hunt Consolidated is the flagship entity of the entire Ray L. Hunt family of companies, a privately owned group of entities based in Dallas, Texas. The areas of activity of the different Hunt companies include oil and gas exploration and production, refining, LNG, power, real estate, investments, ranching, and infrastructure.

Kleinert serves on the Board of Trustees of the Communities Foundation of Texas, the Dallas Advisory Board of Directors of Amegy Bank, and the Neeley School of Business International Board of Visitors at Texas Christian University. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, 501ops, and New York-based Catchafire, Inc. Kleinert most recently joined the Executive Board of Directors of the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

Kleinert was honored to serve as the inaugural chairman of the Executive Board of Directors of the Men’s Advocacy Group (MAG) of New Friends New Life from January 2015 to December 2018, and he continues to serve on the MAG Board of Directors. The MAG was created to mobilize men to take action against sex trafficking and exploitation by raising awareness through advocacy, education, and volunteerism. In 2017, Chris and his wife, Ashlee, co-founded The Kleinert Foundation to understand and address social issues with a focus on sex trafficking and vulnerable populations in our community.

Kleinert received an MBA with a concentration in finance from Texas Christian University and a BBA in marketing from Southern Methodist University. Prior to joining Hunt, he was employed by Texas Commerce Bank (now JPMorgan Chase) and General Mills.

Manoj Kumbhat Social Innovation Accelerator Judge 2021 Global CIO, Kimberly-Clark

Manoj Kumbhat is the Global Chief Information Officer for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. He has direct responsibility for Kimberly-Clark’s digital growth efforts across Supply Chain, Marketing, Sales, Finance and Human Resources. Mr. Kumbhat has a 25-year track record with expertise in driving digital business transformations on a global scale across multiple industries.

Before joining Kimberly-Clark in 2016, Mr. Kumbhat was the Chief Information Officer for HCL Technologies where he executed an integrated digital business and IT strategy to boost performance and service delivery. Prior to this role, he was the Chief Information Officer for South Asia at PepsiCo, Inc. Throughout his career, Mr. Kumbhat has partnered with several Fortune 500 clients including Abbott, Alcatel, Alstom, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Honeywell, MIT, Raytheon & Rexam.

Mr. Kumbhat has received several accolades throughout his career, including three “CIO 100” awards by IDC, three Global CIO awards at PepsiCo and four Global CIO awards from Frost & Sullivan.

He earned his MBA and MSEE from West Virginia University. He and his family live in Dallas, Texas.

Steven Williams Social Innovation Accelerator Judge 2021 CEO, PepsiCo Foods North America

Steven Williams is currently the CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America leading the $18 billion snack and convenient foods business that includes Frito-Lay North America (FLNA) and Quaker Foods North America (QFNA).

Steven, a 23-year PepsiCo veteran, has served as CEO since March 29, 2019. Prior to this role, Steven served as senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Frito-Lay’s U.S. organization, overseeing all selling and commercial activities for U.S. field sales, customer teams and headquarter commercialization, in addition to leading a large multi-functional sales organization, spanning all Frito-Lay retail customers, channels and go-to-market systems.

Steven also previously served as senior vice president and general manager for Frito-Lay’s East division where he was responsible for the overall business and performance management for the six geographic regions in the Eastern U.S.

Earlier in his tenure at PepsiCo, Steven led the company’s global Walmart business, managing the PepsiCo portfolio of products across all aspects of the Walmart Business worldwide, including Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club, and Walmart International Divisions. In this role, he delivered significant retail sales and share growth in Walmart.

Steven also previously led sales for a number of PepsiCo’s largest food and beverage brands, leading multi-channel and cross-functional teams to deliver revenue, profit and growth.

Steven joined PepsiCo in 2001 as part of PepsiCo’s acquisition of the Quaker Oats Company, which he joined in 1997, and has held leadership positions of increased responsibility in sales, general management, customer management, sales planning and shopper marketing.

Steven holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Central Oklahoma and is a graduate of the Program for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School. Steven currently resides in Dallas, TX, with his wife.

