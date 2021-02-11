Jorge Corral

Social Innovation Accelerator Judge 2021

Jorge Corral is Senior Managing Director at Accenture and a member of the Strategy and Consulting leadership team. He leads Accenture’s Supply Chain and Operations practice for the South Market Unit specializing in helping Fortune 500 companies reimagine and reinvent their businesses for the fast-changing world.

Jorge Corral is also the Dallas Office Managing Director for Accenture responsible for bringing innovation to clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, attracting and retaining top talent, and strengthening the company’s relationship with the local community.

In his 25+ year career, Jorge has helped a wide variety of Fortune 1000 companies drive top-line growth, improve profitability and sustain savings through transformational change.

Jorge is very active in supporting the local Dallas community. He represents Accenture on the board of Directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC), and The Dallas Entrepreneur Center (The DEC).

Jorge chairs the DRC’s Innovation Task Force. He is also a trustee with the Dallas Citizens Council. He was recently profiled in D-CEO magazine’s list of top 500 business leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth.

In 2020, he was named to the Hispanics in Technology (HITEC) Top 100 list. In 2019, he was a finalist for Tech Titan’s Community Advocate Award and in 2018, he received the Dallas Business Journal’s Minority Business Leader Award.

Jorge holds two graduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration, both from the University of California at Davis. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Prior to Accenture he was a senior executive in High Tech and Telecommunications Industries.

He resides in Dallas.