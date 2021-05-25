Workforce Development | United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

Build a Better Tomorrow
FREE job training for women right here in North Texas.
The Women’s Workforce component of Southern Dallas Thrives will provide job training in high growth industries to women. Training will focus on various career pathways, soft skills development, and industry certifications. This program is aimed at advancing employer engagement, aiding women in accessing quality positions, and work equity strategies that will result in deeper employer partnerships, more workers on career pathways, and improved job access.
Requirements
- Must be 18 years or older
- Must have two forms of ID
(SS card and state-issued ID)
- Must be able to work in a team environment
- Criminal backgrounds accepted
- Must be able to train for 4 weeks
Interested?
Please fill out the form below to get more information.
Perks
- Rate of pay: $13-$18 per hour
- Bus passes and gas cards available for those who attend training
- Lunch provided daily during class
- NCCER Certification – OSHA 10 – OSHA 30
- Cash prize upon completion